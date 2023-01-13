Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Jess Langlois
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After another messy mix of a storm, we are heading into a quiet weekend with typical January weather. The good news is the places that picked up accumulating snow will hold onto it through the weekend as temperatures stay solidly below freezing.

With the exception of a few light snow showers, the wintry weather has come to an end across the area. Any wet, snow-covered or slushy roads will become slippery tonight as temperatures fall, so continue to use caution if you’re going to be out.

Saturday starts with temperatures ranging from the teens to low 20s with plenty of clouds. Saturday will be the cloudier of the two weekend days, but both days will feature quiet weather and highs in the mid 20s. Clouds clear out Sunday for most, although there may be a few stubborn areas that struggle to clear out.

Weather remains quiet into Monday as a coastal low passes far enough to our east to avoid impacts locally. Our next chance for a wintry mix will be Tuesday into Wednesday, with a larger system likely later next week.

Have a great weekend!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mbyayenge “Robbie” Mafuta/File
South Burlington man charged with attempted murder in prison brawl
File photo
Burlington officials unveil public safety plan
Bonide Wilondja Badibanga/File
Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars?
Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. -...
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
COLCHESTER POLICE
Colchester police search apartment complex following report of drug activity

Latest News

Gary has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast