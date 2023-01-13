BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After another messy mix of a storm, we are heading into a quiet weekend with typical January weather. The good news is the places that picked up accumulating snow will hold onto it through the weekend as temperatures stay solidly below freezing.

With the exception of a few light snow showers, the wintry weather has come to an end across the area. Any wet, snow-covered or slushy roads will become slippery tonight as temperatures fall, so continue to use caution if you’re going to be out.

Saturday starts with temperatures ranging from the teens to low 20s with plenty of clouds. Saturday will be the cloudier of the two weekend days, but both days will feature quiet weather and highs in the mid 20s. Clouds clear out Sunday for most, although there may be a few stubborn areas that struggle to clear out.

Weather remains quiet into Monday as a coastal low passes far enough to our east to avoid impacts locally. Our next chance for a wintry mix will be Tuesday into Wednesday, with a larger system likely later next week.

Have a great weekend!

-Jess Langlois

