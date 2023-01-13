Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday the 13th, everyone! And sure enough, we are not very lucky with our weather today. The sloppy, slick storm system that moved in yesterday will still be affecting us through today, and then things will be improving as we get into the holiday weekend.

Most of us saw a transition from snow to rain overnight, but northern NY never did see that transition and it stayed snow. So, in that neck of the woods - far northern NY, especially closer to the St. Lawrence Valley - the snow will continue to pile up 5-8″ by the end of the day.

But even in areas that saw the transition to rain, there are many slick spots on the roads, especially in our north-central and northeastern areas.

Except for northern NY, rain showers will be changing to a few snow showers as colder air comes in from the west. Those snow showers will come to an end overnight as the storm pulls away.

Clouds will hang tough for the first part of Saturday and it will be blustery out of the north. Then skies will start to clear late in the day. Sunday will feature lots of sunshine and typical temperatures for mid-January. And it will be partly sunny on Monday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day to round out the long, holiday weekend.

A small disturbance could bring a few rain or snow showers Tuesday into Wednesday. A bigger system could also bring some rain/snow showers on Thursday.

Take it easy on the roads today, especially the first part of the day. And have a great weekend! -Gary

