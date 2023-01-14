Conn. man arrested following kidnapping at Berlin Mall

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - On Friday, January 13, 2022, the Berlin Police Department received reports of a suspicious event at the Berlin Mall, involving a possible kidnapping with a gun.

Police later determined that Barry C. Perez, 37, Hartford, Conn. brandished a gun at a tractor-trailer driver who stopped at the scene of a rollover crash on I-89 to check on the driver.

Police say the tractor-trailer driver was told by Perez to drive. They say the driver went to the Berlin Mall, escaped and called 911.

Police say due to concerns of a gun, tactical response was called in. Perez was arrested and held without bail.

He appeared in Washington County Court, to answer to charges of Kidnapping, Unlawful Restraint, Aggravated Assault, and Reckless Endangerment.

Northfield Police Department, Barre City Police Department, Montpelier Police Department, Capitol Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, assisted.

