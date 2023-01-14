Pets With Potential: Meet DJ Marshmellow

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a sweet and marsh-mellow companion, meet DJ Marshmellow!

He is a 1-year-old male rabbit found as a stray in St. Albans.

DJ Marshmellow loves his toys and his greens. He may be a little nervous at first but once he gets used to you, he is a bundle of love.

He and the other rabbits available at HSCC have no adoption fee.

Click here to learn more about DJ Marshmellow and all of the other amazing animals at the Humane Society for Chittenden County.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mbyayenge “Robbie” Mafuta/File
South Burlington man charged with attempted murder in prison brawl
Bonide Wilondja Badibanga/File
Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars?
File photo
Burlington officials unveil public safety plan
Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. -...
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
Ezra Miller/File
‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller to take plea deal on Vt. burglary charge

Latest News

File photo
Stuck in Vermont: Tree-eating goats at Pine Island Farms
GOAT
Stuck in Vermont: Tree-eating goats at Pine Island Farms
LQM
Pets With Potential: Meet DJ Marshmellow
File photo
Vt. lawmakers poised to address child care crunch; Report offers roadmap