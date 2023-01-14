Pets With Potential: Meet DJ Marshmellow

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a sweet and marsh-mellow companion, meet DJ Marshmellow!

He is a 1-year-old male rabbit found as a stray in St. Albans.

DJ Marshmellow loves his toys and his greens. He may be a little nervous at first but once he gets used to you, he is a bundle of love.

He and the other rabbits available at HSCC have no adoption fee.

Click here to learn more about DJ Marshmellow and all of the other amazing animals at the Humane Society for Chittenden County.

