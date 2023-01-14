State prepares for end of COVID-19 State of Emergency

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:33 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - This week the federal government extended the COVID-19 State of Emergency, and Vermont is preparing for resources and flexibility to end when it expires.

Throughout the pandemic, millions of Americans received Medicaid coverage because of the State of Emergency. It’s also given doctors the flexibility to see patients over telehealth and protected doctors from liability.

Earlier this week, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra was in Rutland with Senator Peter Welch.

Becerra says once the State of Emergency expires, it will be up to Congress whether to keep some of the flexibility, and whether to keep funding Medicaid.

“Unless Congress gets together, you’re going to be constrained in using all the telehealth opportunities that have been successful, especially in rural parts of the country,” Becerra says.

It’s estimated that some 15 million Americans will lose Medicaid coverage when the State of Emergency expires.

