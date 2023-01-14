Stolen truck found, suspects arrested in South Burlington

Stolen truck suspects arrested in So. Burlington
Stolen truck suspects arrested in So. Burlington(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police arrest two people in the Quarry Hill neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police say around 3:30 a.m. officers were conducting a patrol in the area due to recent thefts from cars.

According to police, officers noticed a Dodge ram truck driving in the neighborhood with its lights turned off. Police recognized the truck as being stolen from the Market Place Parking Garage in Burlington on Friday, January 13, 2023.

Jeffery Finnegan, 28, and Ashley Richards, 39, were arrested.

During their investigation, police say Joselyn Chambers, 40, was found in the parking lot. They say she was in possession of a wallet stolen from the Dodge truck.

Chambers and Finnegan were released on citations, and Richards was released pending further investigation.

According to South Burlington Police, the suspects in this case are known to area law enforcement; Finnegan has 161 public safety incidents on file, Chambers has 120 public safety incidents on file, and Richards has 47 public safety incidents on file.

South Burlington police want to remind residents to lock your cars, take keys and valuables out, and report suspicious activity.

