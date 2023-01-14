What To Do: Saturday, January 14

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at things to do in our region this Saturday.

It’s BIPOC Winter Community Day today at Leddy Park in Burlington. From 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. this afternoon, there will be a welcoming affinity space for Vermonters of color to come together and try new winter activities like cross-country skiing, skating, snowshoeing, and more. All gear is provided for free and there will also be a bonfire and food catered by Jilib Jiblets.

In West Pawlet, there’s a kids’ tracking workshop to learn about winter wildlife. This family-friendly wildlife workshop is at the Mettawee Campus from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. this afternoon. You can learn about which animals are out and about at this time of year through their footprints. It’s $10 per person and organizers would like to remind you to dress warmly.

Head to Enosburg for their Staying Friends Memory Café, a meetup for folks experiencing memory loss. This event is free and designed for folks with dementia or Alzheimer’s to help them stay connected with their community. There will be music, games, and snacks at 331 Main St. in Enosburg from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Carol Willey at grammyoxox@gmail.com.

Fort Ticonderoga is hosting an exciting historical event today. Step into the early days of the American Revolution as impersonators from the museum bring the late 18th century to life. Fort Ticonderoga was a critical supply depot for the Northern Continental Army in 1776, and today you can see how soldiers battled it out throughout that winter. It’s from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. today in Ticonderoga, N.Y. and costs $15 for adults and $10 for kids.

Or check out the cartooning workshop at the Waterbury Public Library. Join award-winning cartoonist and educator Marek Bennett from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for a closer look at comics, and a hands-on demo to learn new ways of storytelling. No prior art experience is needed and the event is free for all.

Strap on your skates for the Statehouse skating rink party in Montpelier! From 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. you can skate along to music and enjoy treats like poutine and hot cocoa by the ice. There will be skates to borrow from the Recreation Department, but organizers encourage you to bring them if you have them, and don’t forget to dress warmly!

