Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Much quieter weather can be expected over the weekend, with colder temperatures. It will remain mostly cloudy today. A few flurries are possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s, which is near average for mid-January. Sunday will be a pleasant winter day. High pressure will bring mostly sunny skies. Highs again will be in the mid-20s. Sunday night will be cold, with the colder valleys possibly dipping below zero.

The week will start off with a quiet day on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with partly sunny skies. A relatively weak system will then bring some snow showers Tuesday and Wednesday. An inch or so accumulation here and there is possible, but big travel impacts are not expected. A possible bigger storm could affect us Thursday and Friday. Models are keeping most of this to the south, but snow is possible if the track changes. Highs will be near 30 degrees, with lows in the teens and 20s.

