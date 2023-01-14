BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High pressure will gradually build in tonight, with lows in the single digits and teens. Mostly cloudy skies will turn partly cloudy late. Sunday is looking like a decent day. The morning will be partly sunny, then become mostly sunny during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-20s. Sunday night will be cold, with lows in the single digits. A few spots may dip below zero, so please keep the pets indoors.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be another quiet day. A storm system off the coast will bring more clouds east of the Champlain Valley. West of the Champlain Valley, expect partly sunny skies. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 20s, which is close to average for mid-January.

The rest of the week is looking more active starting Tuesday. For Tuesday, there is a chance for flurries or patchy freezing drizzle during the afternoon. On Wednesday, showers and snow showers are expected. A few inches accumulation is possible in the mountains. Then a bigger storm may affect us Thursday and Friday. Clouds will increase Thursday, with snow likely by afternoon, continue into the night. However, there is the possibility of the snow mixing with rain, so once again it may turn into a messy storm. Showers and snow showers are likely Friday, especially early. We may receive several inches of wet snow, depending on the track of the storm. We’ll keep you updated. Saturday is looking quieter, with the chance for flurries.

