BIPOC winter community day held at Leddy Park in Burlington

By Kiana Burks
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington parks and recreation’s urban park rangers hosted the first ever BIPOC winter community day this afternoon in Leddy Park

The day is designed to create a welcoming space for black, indigenous, and people of color, or BIPOC community members.

The goal is to provide them with the opportunity to come together and take part in winter sports in a safe, comfortable, and affordable way.

People in attendance could try things like skiing sledding and ice skating and all their gear was provided free of charge.

Organizers say they were happy to remove some of the barriers in place keeping members of these communities from enjoying the activities.

“It’s essentially a winter focused event to get folks who identify as BIPOC into engaging in outdoor recreation activities in winter which is, as we know of much white dominated space. I know myself personally getting into winter activities have been very daunting. So, we’re increasing accessibility by making this event no cost to gear, to food to future events,” said Andrew Romano, an urban park ranger.

Organizers say they plan to hold similar events in the future and hope to continue promoting accessibility to these classic winter sports.

