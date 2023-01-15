Hitting the ice on the state house lawn

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

People in Montpelier celebrated the chilly weather we’re having this weekend by hitting the ice on the state house lawn.

Non-profit organization Montpelier Alive hosted their first skating rink party Saturday.

The Montpelier outdoor skating rink is operated by the city of Montpelier and provides people with free open skating any day of the week. At Saturday’s event skates were provided for those who didn’t have any and donations were accepted as well.

Organizers say it was a great way to get the kids outside.

“It’s so great to get the kids out. Outside, out of the house. My kid loves to skate, so he sees a lot of his friends from school here at the party and he’s having a good time,” said Katie Trautz with Montpelier Alive

Organizers say their next party will be held on Valentine’s Day.

