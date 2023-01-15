Search for missing dog after car collision in Killington

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

A Killington man is asking for help to find a dog that was involved in a car crash.

His name is Arlo, and he ran off after he was involved in an accident with his owner in Killington’s Pass.

His is owner is currently in the hospital because of the crash and can’t look for him. He’s about a year and a half old and is friendly.

If you spot him, you’re being asked to contact your local shelter.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CVU High School.
CVU Principal reacts to TikTok video controversy
Stolen truck suspects arrested in So. Burlington
Stolen truck found, suspects arrested in South Burlington
Vershire Copper Mine site
Former copper mine to host archaeological dig
COLCHESTER POLICE
Colchester police search apartment complex following report of drug activity
Berlin Police car
Conn. man arrested following kidnapping at Berlin Mall

Latest News

Bixby Library Lego Robotics Program
Legos robotics team gears up for state competition
Montpelier Public Ice Skating Rink
Hitting the ice on the state house lawn
Courtesy The Islander
South Hero car crash leaves 100 yards of debris behind
Local State representatives want to hear what issues concern the public
State representatives hold discussion group in Milton