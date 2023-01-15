Search for missing dog after car collision in Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

A Killington man is asking for help to find a dog that was involved in a car crash.

His name is Arlo, and he ran off after he was involved in an accident with his owner in Killington’s Pass.

His is owner is currently in the hospital because of the crash and can’t look for him. He’s about a year and a half old and is friendly.

If you spot him, you’re being asked to contact your local shelter.

