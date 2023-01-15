South Hero car crash leaves 100 yards of debris behind

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
South Hero, Vt. (WCAX) -

South Hero & Grand Island police say an “erratic” driver caused a two-car crash in South Hero.

Officers say a driver was passing cars in south hero village Saturday morning at a high speed, causing them to crash into another vehicle near Lavigne and Sunset View roads.

The driver of the speeding vehicle was seen knocking down trees and shedding car parts for about 100 yards before becoming airborne and striking a van which was running in a parking area.

Police say the owners of the van were just steps away when it was hit.

The driver was the only person injured in the incident. He was treated by EMT’s at the scene.

