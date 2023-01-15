State representatives hold discussion group in Milton

MILTONN, Vt. (WCAX) - Local State representatives in the town of Milton want to hear from regular people what issues they would like to see changed for Vermonts future.

Saturday was the first meeting of many in the town of Milton where state senators and representatives get together with the public to talk about local and statewide issues that people hope to see changed.

State officials at the meeting say having community conversations like this with people in town give them a better sense of what to talk about in their legislative committees.

“It informs me at every decision-making point I have as a legislature what my district is telling me they need. So that moves from the back of my brain from campaigning to the front. That’s now the overlay for me of how do I represent the folks,” said Representative Josie Leavitt of Grand Isle-Chittenden District.

The meetings will take place once a month on a Saturday at the Milton Public Library. Up to 20 people were at this first meeting. Everyone attending had a different topic of what they thought were priority issues. from education to paid family leave. Discussions of how to keep agriculture alive in Vermont.

As well as how to fight hunger and poverty.

“The hunger that’s in Vermont right now. Vermont food bank came in yesterday and talked about how forty percent over Vermonters right now are food insecure. That’s chilling in its own right. But, say ten years ago food insecurity was more like nine or ten percent,” said State Senator Irene Wrenner, D-Chittenden County.

“If it’s true that food insecurity has gone from nine percent to forty percent. In a fairly short period of time, why is that? Is it because it’s so expensive to put gas in the car? Or heat the house, or pay the taxes,” said Carol Durett of Milton.

Other members of the public like Michellyn Perras went to the meeting to be a voice for home childcare providers that aren’t getting the same opportunities as center based facilities.

“You know one of my newest fears is I’m hearing a lot about universal childcare. Is that going to be something that’s similar to the universal pre-k program? Where childcare is brought into the school districts and taken out of the homes,” said Perras.

Local representatives say they are looking forward to hearing more concerns and Saturday’s meeting proved towns need to be having these conversations.

“We’ve never done this before. You know, brand new. I was just thrilled to see people come out. the crowd kept getting bigger and bigger,” said Leavitt.

