Vehicle crash and fire leads to partial closure of Interstate 89 Saturday

BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

A multi vehicle crash, and fire, led to a brief closure of interstate 89 Saturday.

Vermont state police responded to the crash involving two cars on I-89 in Bolton. Upon arrival, troopers found one vehicle in the median and the second vehicle in the passing lane facing north.

Police say investigation revealed that the driver of one of the cars was changing lanes when her back-end fish tailed causing her to spin due to the icy conditions of the road.

The second vehicle was going northbound in the traveling lane and tried to avoid her by swerving but ended up hitting her in the front.

Both drivers were uninjured in the crash and police say there are no signs that either of them were impaired.

