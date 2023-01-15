What To Do: Sunday, January 15

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at things to do in our region this Sunday.

There’s a magic show at Sugarbush tonight. In the base lodge at 6:30 p.m. there will be a magical one-woman show for families, followed by another show at 8:30 p.m. designed for adults only. Organizers say Alyx Hilshey is a rising star in the world of magic, and her show is not one to miss. Tickets for the family show are $15 per person and $30 per person for the adult show.

Or head to Okemo for a dance party on ice called the Shake ‘n Skate! At the Okemo Ice House from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. tonight, you can find a fun evening of ice skating with a live DJ and fun for the whole family. Skates are available to rent and organizers say it’s the ultimate party on ice.

Next Stage Arts in Putney is hosting an interesting screening today. “The Quarry Project” features a dance-theater performance at the Wells-Lamson Quarry near Barre, which is one of the oldest and deepest granite quarries in the country. It was filmed by a Vermont filmmaker and the finished product will be screened at 4:00 p.m. today. Tickets are $5.

The Greater Burlington Multicultural Resource Center is putting on a presentation today in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. At the Unitarian Church on Pearl Street, the National President of the ACLU, Dr. Deborah Archer, will deliver a keynote speech at 3:00 p.m. Archer is the first Black head of the ACLU’s board of directors. She will speak on Dr. MLK Jr.’s legacy. The event is free and open to the public and is followed by a number of other events put on by the city for the holiday.

Or head to Billings Farm for their special MLK Jr. weekend activities. From 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. today, visitors of all ages can enjoy engaging activities designed to honor Dr. MLK Jr.’s legacy. There are film screenings and crafting activities, as well as a scavenger hunt and story walk. Tickets come with the cost of museum admission.

Join Beth Jacob Synagogue in Montpelier for an afternoon of live music and discussion. Singers, songwriters, and musicians from around the region will perform live and join the group for a discussion. The event focuses on the important tenet in Judaism to “love the stranger,” which calls on people to see their own stories reflected in others. It takes place from 4:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. today and is free and open to all.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.