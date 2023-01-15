YCQM JAN. 15, 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on ‘You Can Quote Me’, can music lyrics be used to convict an artist of a crime? The Vermont case that’s putting Rap on trial. Interview with constitutional law expert Jared Carter.

Also, cleaning up the water starts with cleaning up the homes surrounding it. Which Vermont lake just got a coveted award and what had to happen to make it possible.

Plus, people with mental disabilities given do not resuscitate orders. Our national team talks to families who were stunned to find out how that happened.

