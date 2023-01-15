BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An active week is on the way, with a more significant storm possible by the end of the week. That said, no blockbuster storms are expected.

A retrograding storm off the coast will bring light snow to New Hampshire tonight and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with 1 to 3 inches accumulation possible. Light snow may extend into the Northeast Kingdom, with little to no accumulation. Elsewhere, it will be mainly clear and cold in New York tonight, and Vermont will be partly to mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the single digits, though a few spots like Saranac Lake may dip below zero. For Monday, it will be mostly sunny in New York, mostly cloudy in Vermont, with light snow in New Hampshire.

A different system from the west will start to affect our region Tuesday afternoon. Most of the day will be mostly cloudy, but a few afternoon flurries or patchy freezing drizzle are possible. The clipper will then come through Wednesday, with showers and mountain snow showers. An inch or so of snow is possible in the mountains, otherwise there shouldn’t be widespread travel issues.

A more significant storm is forecast to hit us Thursday and Friday. Snow is likely Thursday afternoon, continuing into Friday. Some accumulation is expected, but the snow may mix with rain, especially south, and the storm will move through relatively quickly. We’ll keep you updated. The weekend is looking quieter, though a few flurries are expected Saturday, and rain/snow showers on Sunday. No Arctic blasts are expected.

