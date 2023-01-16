Burlington YMCA community mural in the works

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

The greater Burlington YMCA and Juniper Creative presented their plans for a community mural inside the college street facility.

Juniper creative, which will be leading the project, discussed the value of community murals and history of mural artwork during their presentation.

They also spoke about the process of making the pieces and how the groups expect their work to be another opportunity to involve young people in the arts.

Organizers say they want the mural to showcase the importance of diversity in the queen city.

“We hope that it’ll help people feel that the Y is part of the community even more so than we already think we are felt -- and that we want to empower youth, and that we care about diversity, equity and inclusion as critical to the success and flourishing of our community,” said Kyle Dodson. The CEO and president of the greater Burlington YMCA.

The next step in the process will be to bring in kids ages 12 to 18 for a brainstorming session, and after that, people of all ages can get involved in an art making workshop. Those pieces will then be incorporated into the mural by Juniper Creative.

They are expecting the mural to be completed by February first.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.