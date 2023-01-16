Celebrations in Plattsburgh commemorates MLK

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:46 AM EST
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -An MLK Commemoration Event in Plattsburgh is hosting SUNY Plattsburgh Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Allison Heard as a guest speaker.

The service is at 1:30 p.m. in the Newman Center.

The theme of the commemoration is “Together, We Can Be the Dream.”

Heard said people shouldn’t take the famous dream speech for granted and that it’s time to get up and speak up.

