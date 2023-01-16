Colchester family displaced by fire

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester family is in a hotel after a fire damaged their home Monday afternoon.

It happened on Liberty Lane. Firefighters ays the smoke alarm went off alerting the family to a fire in an upstairs bedroom.

Everyone got out ok but that bedroom was destroyed.

The cause of the fire was not immediately available. It’s also not clear when they will be able to move back home.

