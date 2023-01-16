Colchester family displaced by fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester family is in a hotel after a fire damaged their home Monday afternoon.

It happened on Liberty Lane. Firefighters ays the smoke alarm went off alerting the family to a fire in an upstairs bedroom.

Everyone got out ok but that bedroom was destroyed.

The cause of the fire was not immediately available. It’s also not clear when they will be able to move back home.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash led to a brief closure of I-89 in Bolton Saturday.
2-car crash, fire leads to partial I-89 closure
Stolen truck suspects arrested in So. Burlington
Stolen truck found, suspects arrested in South Burlington
Courtesy: Maryanne Heilig
Fire damages Castleton home center
Vershire Copper Mine site
Former Vershire copper mine to host archaeological dig
Courtesy The Islander
South Hero car crash leaves trail of debris

Latest News

File image
Hassan: drug dealers targetting kids on social media
Colchester business Boswellness distills organic frankincense and myrrh.
MiVT: Colchester business specializes in frankincense and myrrh
Proposed Sugarbush employee housing/artist's rendering
Sugarbush to invest in employee housing projects
Rutland County Sheriff Department's Lt. Kevin Geno on patrol in Castleton - File
Should distracted drivers face steeper penalties?