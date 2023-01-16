Conversations about civil rights at annual MLK ceremony in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - City officials and the community came together to celebate the civil rights leader and open the conversation about where we are currently.

“Martin Luther King Day is, of course, a day of graditude and recommittment(, said Debroah Archer, American Civil Liberties Union President.

The annual Burlington rememberance ceremony at the Unitarian Universalist Church took place Sunday. The city of Burlington, the Greater Burlington Multicultural Resource Center and many other organizations came together to invite the community to celebrate the civil rights leader and what he stood for.

Organizers say the event was all about educating the public on the experience of being Black in America.

“Opportunity would not be parceled out to privliged individuals or groups. But instead we would be in a situation where that would be the birthright of each and every one of us. More than 60 years later America remains profoundly segregated along racial lines,” said Archer.

Archer was invited to speak at the event and talked about systemic racism and how she believes deep forms of it have been embedded in american laws, policies, and practices.

Archer shared a moment from her childhood that she says many other people of color have experienced over the course of our history.

“I remember the day that we woke up to find that our house and car had been vandalized. KKK had been spray painted on our house and our car. After that I was terrified to be in that house. That my parents had worked so hard to provide for us,” said Archer.

The entire church was filled with people who listened to her words, some say they were touched by what she said and what she and other bi-poc americans have overcome.

“It’s just heart breaking that we’ve done this all these years. I was really moved by the keynot speaker when she talked about growing up and being terrified because of the discrimination; the violence that was done against her and her family,” said Beth Sachs.

Kim Carson, Burlington’s Racial Equity Inclusion and Belonging Director, says these conversations need to be had in order to create change. She believes that being able to come together in this way is what Martin Luther King Jr. would have wanted.

“It’s about bringing people together and creating a community of what I would call radical belonging. Moving past, past traumas, really always with a moment of reflecting backwords. Thinking about what we are going to do to move forward,” said Carson.

