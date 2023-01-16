Former Norwich student to face criminal threatening charge

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Norwich University student has been charged accused of threatening to shoot up the school and sexually assaulting students.

Northfield Police are not naming the 19-year-old from Massachusetts because he has youthful offender status. They say they responded to the school Sunday and spoke with students who say the offender had threatened to sexually assault multiple female students and “make this place look like Columbine.”

Students say this wasn’t the first time he’d made threats but they weren’t reported to the police before. Police say there were also threats of slitting students’ throats with knives. And some students told police that the student had been on a gun-building app and was doing research and talking about buying a firearm soon. Other students told authorities they’d heard the threats but that they thought the student was joking.

Police say the student is no longer at Norwich and will be in court in March to face charges of criminal threatening and aggravated disorderly conduct.

