The latest at the FISU world games: what events are underway in Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - Day four of the FISU world games kicks off as the competition goes into its second week. The Games continue through Sunday, the 22nd.

Athletes are competing in curling, hockey, speed skating, freestyle, Snowboard Cross, Biathlon, figure skating, and ski jumping.

It’s all about Giving young athletes a chance to show off their skills on a world stage, having been dubbed the college equivalent to the Olympic games.

Preparations began in Lake Placid in March 2018 when the North Country was chosen to host the games.

Now, nearly five years later hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent to prepare for this moment.

For the full itinerary of the games, visit the Lake Placid 2023 website.

