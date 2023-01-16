Local workshops offer self-defense training for women

By Elissa Borden
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Statistics show that violence against women -- and violence in general -- is on the rise in the United States. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says over 39% percent of women in Vermont have been physically abused by a partner. But a volunteer team is hoping to equip women in our community with the know-how to defend themselves.

For the past 20 years, “The Safety Team” has been working to prevent violence and heal trauma. There are a number of ways they do it, and while most of their workshops are by women, for women, the information learned could be valuable to all.

Elissa Borden spoke with the team’s Eileen Mann and Christine Deblasio about their workshops and also learned some basic tips.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash led to a brief closure of I-89 in Bolton Saturday.
2-car crash, fire leads to partial I-89 closure
Stolen truck suspects arrested in So. Burlington
Stolen truck found, suspects arrested in South Burlington
Courtesy: Maryanne Heilig
Fire damages Castleton home center
Vershire Copper Mine site
Former Vershire copper mine to host archaeological dig
Courtesy The Islander
South Hero car crash leaves trail of debris

Latest News

SDF
Ski resorts hoping to open more terrain by week's end
SDF
Sugarbush to invest in employee housing projects
SDF
Should distracted drivers face steeper penalties?
File photo
Vt. lawmakers gear up to address child care crunch
MM
Former Norwich student to face criminal threatening charge