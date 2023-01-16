Local workshops offer self-defense training for women

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Statistics show that violence against women -- and violence in general -- is on the rise in the United States. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says over 39% percent of women in Vermont have been physically abused by a partner. But a volunteer team is hoping to equip women in our community with the know-how to defend themselves.

For the past 20 years, “The Safety Team” has been working to prevent violence and heal trauma. There are a number of ways they do it, and while most of their workshops are by women, for women, the information learned could be valuable to all.

Elissa Borden spoke with the team’s Eileen Mann and Christine Deblasio about their workshops and also learned some basic tips.

