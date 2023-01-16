Man rescued after he got stuck in tree while running from police, authorities say

The St. Rose Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene and successfully rescued the man...
The St. Rose Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene and successfully rescued the man from the tree, but he was then arrested.(St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (Gray News) – A man in Louisiana needed assistance after he got stuck in a tree while running from authorities, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a call Sunday from the side of Interstate 30 in St. Rose for a report of a man sitting in a tree, trying to flag down drivers for help.

The caller said the man told them that he was running from the police.

The St. Rose Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene and successfully rescued the man from the tree, but he was then arrested.

Deputies determined the man had fled from a local police agency the day before and was on the run.

No one was injured in the incident.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the man or say why he was running from police.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash led to a brief closure of I-89 in Bolton Saturday.
2-car crash, fire leads to partial I-89 closure
Stolen truck suspects arrested in So. Burlington
Stolen truck found, suspects arrested in South Burlington
Courtesy: Maryanne Heilig
Fire destroys Castleton business
Vershire Copper Mine site
Former Vershire copper mine to host archaeological dig
Courtesy The Islander
South Hero car crash leaves trail of debris

Latest News

According to a new industry survey, 89% percent of homeowners are concerned about their ability...
Strategies for energy savings during winter months
Skiers and riders enjoy the MLK holiday at Sugarbush.
Ski resorts hoping to open more terrain by week’s end
According to a new industry survey, 89% percent of homeowners are concerned about their ability...
Strategies for energy savings during winter months
Roscoe reunites with family after he went missing for three years.
‘We’re just so happy that he’s home’: Dog missing for 3 years reunited with family
Floodwaters cover South Davis Rd. near Salinas in Monterey County, Calif., as the Salinas River...
Ninth in series of California storms dumps more rain, snow