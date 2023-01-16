Milton Middle School dance cancelled after unfounded text threats

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Students at Milton Middle School had their school dance interrupted and had to go under a lockdown Friday night after an unfounded text message threat.

Police say they were notified by the school that there might be a person of concern outside the building after students at the dance began reporting to school staff that there was a text circulating with a threatening message.

Officers say school staff were unable to find the source of the message and called the authorities. The school then went into lockdown as Milton police checked inside and around the building.

After the search was complete, they found there was no threat. The dance was then cancelled and students were evacuated shortly after.

