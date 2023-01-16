New York eyes nixed COVID vaccine rule for health workers

File photo
File photo(Seth Wenig | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The New York State Department of Health is “exploring its options” after a state Supreme Court judge struck down a statewide mandate requiring health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the agency said Saturday.

Judge Gerard Neri wrote in a ruling released Friday that Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and the health department overstepped their authority by mandating a vaccine that’s not included in state public health law, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported.

The mandate is “null, void, and of no effect,” the judge said. He sided with Medical Professionals for Informed Consent, a group of medical workers impacted by the vaccination mandate.

The mandate protects people most at-risk for serious symptoms and the people who care for them, the health agency said in a statement to The Associated Press.

“The requirement is a critical public health tool,” the agency said. “The State Health Department strongly disagrees with the judge’s decision and is exploring its options.”

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash led to a brief closure of I-89 in Bolton Saturday.
2-car crash, fire leads to partial I-89 closure
Stolen truck suspects arrested in So. Burlington
Stolen truck found, suspects arrested in South Burlington
Vershire Copper Mine site
Former Vershire copper mine to host archaeological dig
Courtesy The Islander
South Hero car crash leaves trail of debris
Courtesy: Maryanne Heilig
Fire destroys Castleton business

Latest News

Arlo
Search for missing dog after car collision in Killington
An MLK Commemoration Event in Plattsburgh is hosting SUNY Plattsburgh Vice President for...
Celebrations in Plattsburgh commemorate MLK
Day four of the FISU world games kicks off as the competition goes into its second week. The...
The latest at the FISU world games: what events are underway in Lake Placid
The ECHO Leahy Center is hosting an all-day celebration to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.
“We are the Dream” event to honor MLK’s legacy