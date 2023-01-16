Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’

Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan mother and her two children were found frozen to death over the weekend after the mom experienced a “mental health crisis,” a county sheriff said Monday.

Monica Cannady, 35, “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it” before she and her children died, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a Monday news conference.

Authorities found the sons, ages 9 and 3, and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, which is around 20 miles northwest of Detroit.

Investigators also found a 10-year-old girl and brought her to a local hospital, where Bouchard said on Monday she was in stable condition. The girl had knocked on a door and said that her “family was dead in a field,” Bouchard said.

Family members attempted to help Cannady before she left with her children, but she refused, Bouchard said. When the family arrived in the wooded field, Cannady told her children to lie down and sleep. The two sons and their mother died of hypothermia, according to an autopsy report.

Bouchard advocated for better mental health support at the Monday press conference, saying there is “so much more” to be done regarding crisis response and long-term solutions.

“It takes strength to ask for help. It’s not weakness,” he said. “It’s encouraged.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash led to a brief closure of I-89 in Bolton Saturday.
2-car crash, fire leads to partial I-89 closure
Stolen truck suspects arrested in So. Burlington
Stolen truck found, suspects arrested in South Burlington
Courtesy: Maryanne Heilig
Fire damages Castleton home center
Vershire Copper Mine site
Former Vershire copper mine to host archaeological dig
Courtesy The Islander
South Hero car crash leaves trail of debris

Latest News

The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery...
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
Fire damaged a home on on Liberty Lane in Colchester Monday afternoon.
Colchester family displaced by fire
Kobe Bryant's iconic jersey is being auctioned off for an expected $7 million.
Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey up for auction
File image
Hassan: drug dealers targetting kids on social media
Colchester business Boswellness distills organic frankincense and myrrh.
MiVT: Colchester business specializes in frankincense and myrrh