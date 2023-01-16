Should distracted drivers face steeper penalties?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been illegal to use a handheld device behind the wheel in Vermont since 2014, but some lawmakers say the penalties aren’t strong enough to deter the deadly behavior.

According to the Vermont State Police, distracted driving is defined as driving while performing any other activity that could divert a person’s attention away from the primary task of driving. That, for many, is the use of electronics like cell phones.

“Everybody knows it, everybody does it,” said Rep. Brian Smith, R-Derby. “It’s not a matter of who on one side of the aisle or who on the other side of the aisle likes it or doesn’t like it. I think everybody would probably be in agreement that texting and driving -- or distracted driving -- is a very serious problem.” To combat the issue, the Transportation Committee member plans to reintroduce a bill he wrote last biennium that would enhance the penalties for someone caught using their cell phone while driving.

Current law states that a first violation carries a $100 to $200 fine. That goes up to between $250 and $500 for a second or subsequent violation within a two-year period. Under Smith’s bill, a first offense would carry a $250 fine and four points on your license and anything after that would be $500 and five points on your license. Penalties would be enhanced in construction and school zones.

But Smith says his proposal hasn’t gained much traction. “Some people from transportation had suggested that fining Vermonters and taking away their driver’s licenses is not a good thing to do. People need to work and they can’t afford the fines as they are today. But you can’t afford to get killed in a car crash either,” he said.

Stricter penalties also come with enforcement challenges, something Chittenden County Sheriff Department’s Lt. Allen Fortin says can be hard to do. “I can see them on the cell phone. The problem is traffic light enough where I can turn around and go after them -- because I don’t want to create an accident trying to just stop somebody for a cell phone violation,” Fortin said. He says violations are also often hard to prove. “Not everybody is going to admit to driving using a cell phone or driving and texting unless they’ve been involved in an accident. Unless it’s a fatality or a really serious injury, we’re not going to take the phone and get a search warrant to try and figure out if you were using it or not.”

Rep. Smith says he plans to bring the bill before the Transportation Committee and compare Vermont to other states that have harsher penalties.

