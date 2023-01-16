Ski resorts hoping to open more terrain by week’s end

Skiers and riders enjoy the MLK holiday at Sugarbush.
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - The MLK weekend is traditionally a major moneymaker for Vermont ski resorts, but it hasn’t been a stellar new year for consistent snow.

Sugarbush officials say the season started out with a bang with the big winter storm in December but that warm temperatures and a lack of snow have made it difficult to open more terrain. Still, they say they have seen a big demand for lodging.

“This past weekend we saw really strong visitorship. So, we are hoping to make up some ground that we lost during Christmas. It’s only mid-January, so we have another 100 days in front of us,” said the resort’s J.J. Toland.

Sugarbush says that if an anticipated storm comes through later this week they would be able to finally open trails that have no snowmaking.

