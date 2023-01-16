“We are the Dream” event to honor MLK’s legacy
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The ECHO Leahy Center is hosting an all-day celebration to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.
The event is called We Are the Dream: Affirming the Legacy of Martin Luther King through A Day of Art and Celebration.
It begins at 10:30 a.m. with an MLK Day Spoken Word Co-Creation Session and painting.
Then there are songs and dances before a Civil Rights Panel at 3 p.m.
Admission to the event is free for all.
