“We are the Dream” event to honor MLK’s legacy

The ECHO Leahy Center is hosting an all-day celebration to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.

The event is called We Are the Dream: Affirming the Legacy of Martin Luther King through A Day of Art and Celebration.

It begins at 10:30 a.m. with an MLK Day Spoken Word Co-Creation Session and painting.

Then there are songs and dances before a Civil Rights Panel at 3 p.m.

Admission to the event is free for all.

