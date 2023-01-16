BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! We have yet another active week of weather ahead of us, so let’s break it all down.

A coastal storm in the Atlantic is going against the grain and coming back at us from the east. This is called retrograde motion . . . when a storm moves back against the usual flow of weather systems which is normally from west to east. So, the net effect is that the farther west you are - like in northern NY - there will be lots of sunshine. But the farther east you are - from the Champlain Valley and all points east - there will be more in the way of clouds and also the chance for a few snow/rain showers in our far eastern areas, especially NH.

That coastal storm will drift off to the east again overnight and skies here will be clearing out. So, Tuesday will start with some sunshine.

Then, as we go through the rest of Tuesday, a weakening frontal system coming in from the west may bring a few snow or rain showers late Tuesday and into the day on Wednesday, but those showers won’t amount to much.

We are, however, keeping our eyes on a bigger frontal system for the end of the week that could bring some accumulating snow. The way it looks right now is that the storm will start as snow late Thursday, but then possibly mix with rain, sleet, and freezing rain Thursday night into Friday, with the mix more in the valleys. But the mountains should stay as snow through this storm system. There could certainly be a few inches of snow accumulation, especially in those higher elevations.

A few snow showers may linger into Saturday. And to round out the weekend, Sunday is looking partly sunny, but still - a few snow showers can’t be ruled out.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will once again by monitoring that late week storm, and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

