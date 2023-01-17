Bolton Valley aiming to make ski industry accessible to all races

BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ski areas are at their busiest during the weekend ahead of MLK day but skiing and riding is a predominantly white sport.

Bolton Valley ski resort acknowledged Dr. King’s legacy and their position in the ski industry this afternoon saying in part, “although skiing brings people together outdoors, it’s important to remember the disparity of access to this sport, loved by so many.” While most other ski areas chose to stay silent Monday, Bolton feels acknowledgement is the first step to create change.

“We’re a predominantly white industry in a predominantly white industry. We drop MLK casually without getting into the nitty gritty of it, so I feel like it was a great place to start and continue the conversation” said Michelle Ramirez of Bolton Valley.

Bolton Valley works with a group called unlikely riders, which aims to get BIPOC individuals more involved on the mountain. They also have partnerships with UVM people of color outdoors and Burton chill, which is not specifically focused on BIPOC individuals, but works to remove economic barriers.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.