Boy, 11, fatally shot in Dallas by teen arguing with another

A 14-year-old girl is accused in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Dallas, Texas. (WFAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A 14-year-old girl fatally shot an 11-year-old boy at a Dallas apartment complex parking lot after retrieving a gun during an argument with another child, police said.

Police said that the 14-year-old shot in the direction of the girl she was fighting with, but the shot ended up striking the 11-year-old bystander on Sunday afternoon.

“Everyone involved are juveniles and this is just a horrible incident,” police Sgt. Warren Mitchell said.

The 11-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police say the 14-year-old ran from the scene of the shooting and was later taken into custody at a nearby apartment complex. Police said the 14-year-old is being held at a juvenile justice center and is expected to be charged with murder.

The weapon was recovered, according to police, who continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash led to a brief closure of I-89 in Bolton Saturday.
2-car crash, fire leads to partial I-89 closure
Courtesy: Maryanne Heilig
Fire damages Castleton home center
Stolen truck suspects arrested in So. Burlington
Stolen truck found, suspects arrested in South Burlington
Vershire Copper Mine site
Former Vershire copper mine to host archaeological dig
Courtesy The Islander
South Hero car crash leaves trail of debris

Latest News

Childcare
Vt. lawmakers gear up to address child care crunch
Mount Snow
Snowboarder falls off chair lift at Mount Snow
Mount Snow
Snowboarder falls off chair lift at Mount Snow
Orleans County Supervisory Union hosts public forum on staffing shortages
OCSU discusses next moves as they continue to suffer staffing shortages
Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris died at 31, according to reports.
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant C.J. Harris dies at 31