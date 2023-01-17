Chittenden County health care startup to fold

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Garnet Healthcare will be closing its doors by the end of the month.

The company says they are closing their EMS and corporate medicine divisions because of a lack of EMS reimbursements that would allow them to keep operating.

Garnet says COVID changed the health care landscape and their attempts to transform into a health care organization did not provide the revenue needed to support it. They add they’re working with the Vermont Department of Labor to help new employees find new employment but they did not say how many people are losing their jobs.

