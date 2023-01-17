Chittenden County health care startup to fold

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Garnet Healthcare will be closing its doors by the end of the month.

The company says they are closing their EMS and corporate medicine divisions because of a lack of EMS reimbursements that would allow them to keep operating.

Garnet says COVID changed the health care landscape and their attempts to transform into a health care organization did not provide the revenue needed to support it. They add they’re working with the Vermont Department of Labor to help new employees find new employment but they did not say how many people are losing their jobs.

Related Story:

Vt. health care provider rolls out mobile clinic

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Maryanne Heilig
Fire damages Castleton home center
File photo
Former Norwich student to face criminal threatening charge
Fire damaged a home on on Liberty Lane in Colchester Monday afternoon.
Colchester family displaced by fire
File photo
Conn. man arrested following truck-jacking on I-89
Two juveniles in trouble after school vandalism

Latest News

x
Chittenden County health care startup to fold
x
Report: fully-funded Vt. child care carries $645M price tag
Former NH police captain acquitted of tax fraud, sold firearms
File photo
Highway marker notes former slave who became town’s nurse