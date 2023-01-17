Expert offers safety tips for winter hiking

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Green Mountains are a great place for a hike even in the cold of winter but they’re not always the safest unless you prepare.

Stowe mountain rescue offered tips to know before people go to maximize hiking safety.

A blanket of snow and sneaky ice are just some of the conditions that embellish winter hiking in the green mountain state.

“You can’t mountain bike you can’t road bike you cant do a lot of things, but you can get to the top of the mountain with your legs,” said Travis Kingsbury of Waterbury

Keeping safety top of mind while hiking is second nature for many Vermonters.

“Conditions get really really slick and the question I have to ask myself ‘is this something you can hike down,’” said John Wulff of Waterbury.

But trouble can sneak up on you and happen fast.

“It’s where people start venturing off the beaten path and into the deeper backcountry where we see people get into trouble they’re not quite prepared for it from a physical perspective, from a mental perspective, from a clothing perspective,” said Stowe Mountain Rescue chief Jon Wehse

Jon Wehse is the chief of Stowe mountain rescue. He said hikers who get into trouble usually do so by not having the proper supplies, like flashlights, extra batteries, gloves, mountaineering boots, and food. Even a foldable heating pad can help you if you’re waiting for responders.

Stowe Mountain Rescue said before hikers go, they should pack a headlamp, because it’s hard to know how and when it will get dark, and, it’s always important to have extra clothes.

“If you don’t have the right gear you’re increasing risks, you’re creating risks that you don’t need to and it really comes down to what you wear. Nylon and cotton are not so great. Wicking material, wool, and a lot of layers are important... So many people put on one set of clothing and that’s it because that’s what they’re used to, and then they get wet, and then they have no options,” said Wehse.

On the topic of gear, Wehse said it’s helpful to have ice microspikes to prevent slipping on ice, especially this winter, with intense cycles of snow, warming, and cooling again.

Stowe mountain rescue had 60 missions last year, a high number compared to their pre-pandemic 35 a year.

This winter, there’s been two major missions. In both instances, the hikers accidentally got off the trail and needed assistance. But in one of them, a hiker had fallen into a body of water and was near a hypothermic state when Stowe Mountain Rescue got to them.

“Luckily, strong girls, we were able to walk them both out. But that was a fortunate turn of events,” said Wehse

If you think you’re in any trouble whatsoever, even if it seems small, Wehse says to not be afraid to call 9-1-1.

“If you’re in trouble, call for help. It doesn’t mean we’ll have to come to get you, we might be able to talk to you via phone and talk you off your problem or out of your problem,” said Weise.

Wehse also said to keep in mind if hikers do call first responders, it might be hours before they can reach them.

