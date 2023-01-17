Gov. Scott names digital services chief

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott last week appointed Shawn Nailor as the head of the state’s Agency of Digital Services, a critical role in the heightened times of cyber security threats that could include state governments.

Nailor has spent 34 years in public service, starting his career in engineering with the Agency of Transportation, and crossing over to information technology. He was also involved with the growth and adoption of geographic information systems at AOT and was recognized as a national leader, according to the governor’s office. He has served as deputy secretary of ADS since August 2017.

Nailor succeeds John Quinn, who stepped down in September.

Darren Perron spoke with Nailor about the new role and his plans for the state agency.

Related Stories:

Quinn to step down from Vt. Agency of Digital Services

Vt. digital services secretary cited after parking dispute

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.