Johnson organization awarded $200K arts grant

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST
JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont artist residency center is getting $200,000 from the Vermont Arts Council.

That’s the maximum award amount from the Creative Futures Program, which is run by a grant from the state of Vermont.

The Vermont Studio Center in Johnson helps support artists, hosting upwards of 17,000 in their residency program since 1984. the center’s Kathy Black says awards like these help them continue that work.

“And they come and do their creative work, and I think that creative work is the thing that really taps into human innovation and human potential. And so being a center that supports creative people in their work is very important,” she said.

Black says the award will help them continue to emerge from their pandemic closure, expand programming, and take some of the pressure off of fundraising efforts.

