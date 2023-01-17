NH child care worker sentenced for medication tampering

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former worker at a child care facility was sentenced to at least four years in prison for stealing medications prescribed to its residents.

Prosecutors alleged that Thomas John Ball Poirier, 41, of Tilton, stole the medications in 2020, between July and December. He worked at the Spaulding Academy and Family Services in Northfield.

He then replaced the stolen medications with unknown substances that he colored with marker pens to make them look the medications, prosecutors alleged. Two children experienced severe behavioral changes as a reaction to having their prescriptions tampered with.

Poirier pleaded guilty in November to first- and second-degree assault and and obtaining a controlled drug by deceit.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

