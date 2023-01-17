OCSU discusses next moves as they continue to suffer staffing shortages

ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The idea of a junior high is still on the table for the Orleans Central Supervisory Union. Monday, the school board got feedback on the idea from school staff.

Superintendent Penny Chamberlain says they had a turnover of about 90 staff members last year. This has left the district struggling, particularly with grades 5-8. Many people think reconfiguring could ease the problem. Others say-- it is just pushing the issue off.

“If the middle level staff are already stressed by behavioral needs-- even with the small class sizes at our current ems schools. Stress levels will certainly increase when you increase class sizes for remaining teachers.”

The school board also reviewed options for a middle school such as how many buildings and what grades to include. The staff survey showed most educators and support staff would be on board with grades 6 through 8 constituting the middle school. They hope to decide on reconfiguring by the end of February.

Related Story:

Northeast Kingdom communities grapple with school staffing shortages

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.