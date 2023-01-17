Poll: Vermonters want personal finance taught in high school

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A newly released statewide poll conducted by Champlain College finds that Vermonters would like to see a personal finance educational course taught in state high schools.

The poll of 541 voters statewide found that 93% agree a personal finance course should be offered.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with John Pelletier, the director of the Center for Financial Literacy at Champlain College about what is and isn’t being taught in Vermont schools.

