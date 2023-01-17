Report: fully-funded Vt. child care carries $645M price tag

Published: Jan. 17, 2023
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report finds that Vermont would have to spend upwards of $645 million per year to fully fund high-quality early child care programs.

The widely anticipated report from the Rand Corporation comes as Vermont lawmakers this week prepare to dig into what it would take to solve the state’s longstanding child care crunch.

Federal and state funding for subsidized early care and education programs in 2018–2019 totaled $109 million. The new report finds it would take more than six times that to provide high-quality pre-school age care with a well-compensated workforce.

The report goes on to recommend funding mechanisms to pay for expanded child care that includes capping contributions from low-income families at up to 10 percent of income, while $162 million of the total cost would be paid by families with incomes of more than 5.0 times the poverty level.

This is a developing story. WCAX will have more on the report and reaction tonight on the Channel 3 News at 6.

Related Story:

Vt. lawmakers gear up to address child care crunch

