Rutland provider launches text line for crisis support

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland provider wants young Vermonters to feel more comfortable seeking mental health services.

Rutland’s Community Care Network has implemented a 24-7 crisis text line available to anyone needing support during a mental health emergency. The group received a $10,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation to get the program going. It allows anyone seeking help to get in touch with the network’s crisis clinicians immediately, and in a form that they say may be more fitting for younger adults and adolescents.

“Typically, young adults and adolescents are very reticent to pick up the phone and make a call. They are less reticent to reach out for help via texting,” said the network’s Loree Zeif.

She says if anyone anywhere in the state is struggling with their mental health, to reach out by calling: 802-214-2553.

