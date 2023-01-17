Two juveniles in trouble after school vandalism

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:38 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) -Vandalism at Northfield Middle/High School has two people in trouble.

Northfield police said that back on January 1st, two kids were caught on camera spray painting the front doors of the school and a camera that allows staff to monitor traffic in and out of the school.

The damage cost about $1,000.

Northfield police said they were able to identify the suspects because of a press release with pictures from the Berlin police department on an unrelated incident.

Both youthful offenders will be in court on February 4th.

