Two juveniles in trouble after school vandalism
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:38 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) -Vandalism at Northfield Middle/High School has two people in trouble.
Northfield police said that back on January 1st, two kids were caught on camera spray painting the front doors of the school and a camera that allows staff to monitor traffic in and out of the school.
The damage cost about $1,000.
Northfield police said they were able to identify the suspects because of a press release with pictures from the Berlin police department on an unrelated incident.
Both youthful offenders will be in court on February 4th.
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.