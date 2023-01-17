Snowboarder falls off chair lift at Mount Snow

DOVER, Vt. (WCAX) - Over the weekend, a boy fell off the ski lift at Mount Snow, leaving him with serious injuries.

According to the Brattleboro Reformer, he was treated by mountain medical services at the resort before being transported to Albany. There’s no word on the extent of his injuries.

This comes after a 7-year-old was injured in a skiing accident there in December and was airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock.

The resort is also being sued by a Rhode Island woman who tripped over a low hanging rope and became paralyzed in 2020.

In an email to Channel Three, a spokesperson from Mount Snow says the resort places the highest value on the safety of its guests.

