Top 3 on 3 for Monday, January 16

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With all of our high schools and college teams officially back in action after the new year, it was a busy week for our top 3 on 3.

Coming in at number three, the UVM women’s hoops team earning a hard-fought win on Catamount Classroom Day. The Cats locked down defensively down the stretch, not allowing a single made field goal in the fourth quarter to hang on for the five-point win and extend their winning streak to three games.

At number two, an overtime winner in a top-10 matchup. Plattsburgh’s Sierra Benjamin calls game as the Cardinals take down Middlebury in the extra frame.

And coming in at number one, a high-flying jam for the Rice boys basketball team. Drew Bessette finished off the fast-break by going up and slamming it home.

