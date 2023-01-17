VSP releases semiannual misconduct investigations report

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say investigations over the first half of 2022 resulted in five state troopers being found in violation of state police policies.

The Vermont Department of Public Safety and the State Police Advisory Commission Tuesday released their semiannual summary of internal investigations. It contains synopses of eight cases that came before the commission between January and June. Five cases resulted in findings that the members violated policy.

The infractions range from troopers harassing a colleague during training sessions, to mishandling evidence, to “truthfulness” during an internal investigation. In that case, the trooper was fired. In another case where the trooper was accused of misdemeanor crimes while off-duty, they quit before the investigation was completed. The other cases resulted in various forms of discipline ranging from suspension to letters of reprimand.

The VSP began releasing the summaries in 2021 in an effort to provide greater transparency, public awareness, and oversight.

