Vt. top economists predict coming revenue downturn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s top economists are forecasting a decrease in state revenue next year to the tune of nearly $165 million.

The state economists gave their revenue outlook to Vermont’s Emergency Board Tuesday. The panel is made up of the governor and top lawmakers on money committees. The state has benefitted from over $10 billion in federal stimulus funding during the pandemic but that cash is running dry.

The economists are forecasting a nine-percent decrease in the state’s General Fund, or about $165 million. That’s the largest decrease in 25 years and does not account for a potential economic downturn.

“Everything in the budget, every line in the budget is going to be stressed in the coming years. We really haven’t been in an inflationary period like this in a very long time,” said Tom Kavet, the Vermont legislative economist.

Lawmakers say this year’s one-time investments in broadband, housing, and workforce development will be critical. They also say any ongoing investments will have to be made carefully.

