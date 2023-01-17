Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We are looking at a variety of active weather as we go through the rest of this week and into the weekend.

We will start this Tuesday nicely enough with some sunshine. Then things will change as we get into the arfternoon when a frontal system starts to move in from the west. This system will spread just a bit of on-and-off precipitation for the rest of the day and into Wednesday, but that precipitation will be in the form of a wintry mix of some light snow, sleet, and some freezing rain/drizzle. That light wintry mix could slicken up some of the roads and walkways by the end of the day, so take it easy driving and walking. The light wintry mix will continue, on-and-off, here-and-there through Wednesday. Then we’ll start to clear out again for late Wednesday into early Thursday.

After a sunny start on Thursday, the next frontal system will move in late in the day, and this one means more business. This storm will be bringing mainly snow, but also mixing with some rain, sleet, and some freezing rain at the onset late Thursday. By Friday, as colder air comes in from the north, it should all change to some snow, which will accumulate a few inches, especially in the higher elevations.

A few snow showers may linger into Saturday.

The next thing we will be watching is a potential storm system for late Sunday into Monday with another possible round of snow & rain.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the progress of these systems, and we will keep you up-to-date on the latest developments in the weather. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Maryanne Heilig
Fire damages Castleton home center
File photo
Former Norwich student to face criminal threatening charge
File photo
Conn. man arrested following truck-jacking on I-89
File photo
Milton Middle School dance canceled after text threats
Fire damaged a home on on Liberty Lane in Colchester Monday afternoon.
Colchester family displaced by fire

Latest News

Gary has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast
WCAX Weather
Late night weather forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
x
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Gary has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast