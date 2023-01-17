BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We are looking at a variety of active weather as we go through the rest of this week and into the weekend.

We will start this Tuesday nicely enough with some sunshine. Then things will change as we get into the arfternoon when a frontal system starts to move in from the west. This system will spread just a bit of on-and-off precipitation for the rest of the day and into Wednesday, but that precipitation will be in the form of a wintry mix of some light snow, sleet, and some freezing rain/drizzle. That light wintry mix could slicken up some of the roads and walkways by the end of the day, so take it easy driving and walking. The light wintry mix will continue, on-and-off, here-and-there through Wednesday. Then we’ll start to clear out again for late Wednesday into early Thursday.

After a sunny start on Thursday, the next frontal system will move in late in the day, and this one means more business. This storm will be bringing mainly snow, but also mixing with some rain, sleet, and some freezing rain at the onset late Thursday. By Friday, as colder air comes in from the north, it should all change to some snow, which will accumulate a few inches, especially in the higher elevations.

A few snow showers may linger into Saturday.

The next thing we will be watching is a potential storm system for late Sunday into Monday with another possible round of snow & rain.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the progress of these systems, and we will keep you up-to-date on the latest developments in the weather. -Gary

